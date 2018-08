The All Progressives Congress in Katsina state has started its electioneering campaign for the northern senatorial district by-election.

The polls has been slated for August the 11th with the APC and the PDP fielding two biological brothers to contest for the senatorial position.

It has been described as an important yardstick for the APC to continue maintaining its position as a party with the majority in the senate.

Share this: Tweet