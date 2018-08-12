Home News APC candidate, Ahmad Kaita, wins Katsina North By-Election
APC candidate, Ahmad Kaita, wins Katsina North By-Election
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC candidate, Ahmad Kaita, wins Katsina North By-Election

0
0
now viewing

APC candidate, Ahmad Kaita, wins Katsina North By-Election

now playing

APC candidate optimistic about winning Katsina north by-election

now playing

Cholera kills five persons in Abuja suburb

now playing

By-election: Buhari's Senatorial district votes to elect new Senator

now playing

Armed bandits kidnap three persons in Sokoto

now playing

Nine killed, houses razed as rival criminal gangs clash in Benue

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, honourable Ahmad Babba Kaita has won the Katsina Northern Senatorial District by- election.Ahmad  Kaita polled a total of two Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Seven (224, 607.) Votes to defeat his closest rival and brother, Kabir Babba Kaita of the PDP, who polled Fifty Nine Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty Four Votes.(59,724.).

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that the by-election was peculiar with biological brothers being fielded by the ruling party and the strongest opposition political party, to contest against each other for the Katsina Northern Senatorial District by-election.

APC fielded a two term member of the House of Representatives Ahmad Babba Kaita, while the Peoples Democratic Party fielded Kabir Babba Kaita a retired Customs Officer and also an elder Brother to the APC’s Candidate.

Ahmad Babba Kaita clinched the APC’s Primary ticket after defeating ten other contestants, while Kabir Babba Kaita of the PDP emerged through consensus.

I will protect, promote Buhari’s administration – Ahmad

The winner of the election said he is going to the Senate to promote and protect the interests of the Buhari led administration.

Shortly after casting his vote in Kankia town, the PDP candidate expressed optimism about winning the Elections, but said he would accept defeat as well.

The Katsina Northern Senatorial District by-election witnessed a large turnout of voters in almost all the 1755 polling units cutting across the twelve local government areas making up the Senatorial District.

The Katsina Northern Senatorial District has its political headquarters in Daura, and has the highest number of LGA’s in Katsina state.

Related Posts

APC candidate optimistic about winning Katsina north by-election

TVCN 0

Cholera kills five persons in Abuja suburb

TVCN 0

By-election: Buhari’s Senatorial district votes to elect new Senator

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies