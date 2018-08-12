APC candidate, Ahmad Kaita, wins Katsina North By-Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, honourable Ahmad Babba Kaita has won the Katsina Northern Senatorial District by- election.Ahmad Kaita polled a total of two Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Seven (224, 607.) Votes to defeat his closest rival and brother, Kabir Babba Kaita of the PDP, who polled Fifty Nine Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty Four Votes.(59,724.).

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that the by-election was peculiar with biological brothers being fielded by the ruling party and the strongest opposition political party, to contest against each other for the Katsina Northern Senatorial District by-election.

APC fielded a two term member of the House of Representatives Ahmad Babba Kaita, while the Peoples Democratic Party fielded Kabir Babba Kaita a retired Customs Officer and also an elder Brother to the APC’s Candidate.

Ahmad Babba Kaita clinched the APC’s Primary ticket after defeating ten other contestants, while Kabir Babba Kaita of the PDP emerged through consensus.

I will protect, promote Buhari’s administration – Ahmad

The winner of the election said he is going to the Senate to promote and protect the interests of the Buhari led administration.

Shortly after casting his vote in Kankia town, the PDP candidate expressed optimism about winning the Elections, but said he would accept defeat as well.

The Katsina Northern Senatorial District by-election witnessed a large turnout of voters in almost all the 1755 polling units cutting across the twelve local government areas making up the Senatorial District.

The Katsina Northern Senatorial District has its political headquarters in Daura, and has the highest number of LGA’s in Katsina state.

