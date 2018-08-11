APC candidate optimistic about winning Katsina north by-election

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the just concluded Katsina Northern Senatorial District by-elections, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said he is optimistic about winning the election.

Kaita is an incumbent member of the House of Representatives for Kankia -Kusada -Ingawa Federal Constituency.

Although he was not allowed to cast his vote due to card reader’s failure to recognise his thump print, after spending more than an hour on the queue, he remained optimistic about winning the election.

However, Kabir Babba Kaita of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP was lucky to cast his vote like many others in the polling unit. He said Politics is a game of luck but he prays to be the winner of the election.

Kabir Babba Kaita of the PDP is a retired Customs Officer.

Share this: Tweet



