APC denies involvement in barricade of NASS complex

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has denied being involved in the barricade of the national assembly.

Earlier on Tuesday, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) blocked all entrances to the national assembly while lawmakers and staff were prevented from gaining access to the complex.

In a statement by Yekini Nabena, acting national publicity secretary of the APC, the party said it monitored the developments in the national assembly like every other concerned Nigerian and stakeholder and that there was no basis for the attempts to blame the APC national chairman for the development there.

DS Lasun says unaware

Deputy speaker, Yusuf Lasun, said he is unaware of any plot to impeach Senate President, Bukola Saraki or Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

He decried the resolve of PDP lawmakers to keep vigil at both chambers of the National assembly.

He said the meeting by the leadership convened by Saraki has been called off.

The deputy speaker said 73 senators are needed to effect change in leadership and warns against subverting democracy.

