APC Governors visit President Buhari in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will remain focused especially on the 2015 Campaign promises he made to Nigerians.

The President was speaking while receiving some All Progressives Congress APC states Governors who payed him a visit in Daura his Country Home.DauDau

Buhari had a round table discussions with the APC Governors for about two Hours where they discussed about some of the successes recorded by the Party during the recent By-election in some states.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state and Rochas Okorocha of Abia state stated that they APC is firmly on ground and it’s ready for victory, come 2019.

