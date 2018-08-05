Home News APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor
Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a hurriedly packaged political party to achieve electoral victory in 2015.

Governor Ahmed stated this when he received some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state led by a former minister of National Planning, Professor Suleiman Abubakar at the Government House, Ilorin.

He insisted that the fifth columnist within the party will not allow it to survive for too long, saying that the PDP remains the only national party which does not revolve around an individual.

He maintained that the faction of the PDP which joined the APC in the build up to the 2015 general elections contributed significantly in giving the APC a direction for the success recorded at the polls..

Speaking earlier, the leader of the group and former minister of national planning, Professor Suleiman Abubakar assured the governor that there will not be any distinction between the old and new members of PDP in the state.

