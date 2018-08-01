APC National Publicity Secretary resigns from the party’s position

The ruling All Progressives Congress National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has resigned his position as well as his membership of the party.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, Abdullahi says he had endured the flagrant usurpation of his role as spokesman of the party in a manner he considers unbefitting of a ruling party and inconsistent with his ethical standards.

He added that in a situation whereby his loyalty to the party is constantly brought into question; his subordinates deployed to subvert his office; and his views constantly second-guessed on the basis of his political affiliation, it has become imperative for him to review my position.

Abdulahi’s exit is coming at a time when his political principal, the Senate President returned to the Peoples Democratic Party.

