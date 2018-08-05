Home News APC NWC lifts Senator Sani’s suspension
APC NWC lifts Senator Sani’s suspension
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC NWC lifts Senator Sani’s suspension

0
0
now viewing

APC NWC lifts Senator Sani’s suspension

now playing

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president

now playing

APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor

now playing

F.G to review national security architecture

now playing

Four killed in fresh Taraba clash

now playing

National Coordinator Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 emerges ADC chairman in Adamawa.

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted the suspension placed on Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central senatorial district of Kaduna state.

The party has therefore directed the chairman of the party in Tudun ward and others to implement the directive with a view to complimenting the peace efforts being made by the national leadership of the party to bring back peace in the party in Kaduna State.

A statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena stated that: “The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and is confirmed as a bonafide Member and leader of our party.

“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately, and also   put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the National leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party”.

It will be recalled that Senator Sani had shunned the idea of defecting to the PDP like other APC National Assembly members following the peace moves initiated by the National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Related Posts

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president

TVCN 0

APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor

TVCN 0

F.G to review national security architecture

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies