The Concerned All Progressives Congress Imo Stakeholders Forum has exonerated governor Rochas Okorocha of having hands in the impeachment of the embattled Deputy Governor Prince Eze Madumere.

The former Commissioner for Information Chidi Ibe said, in spite of the activities and programmes of the embattled deputy governor which of course was affecting the progress of the state, governor Okorocha did not issue him a query until the House of Assembly impeached him.

Share this: Tweet