APC sweeps all 27 LG Chairmanship seats in Imo

The All Progressive Congress in Imo has won all 27 chairmanship positions in the just concluded local government elections in the state.

Chairman of the Imo Electoral Commission, Ethelbert Ebebuchi, announced the results in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Sunday.

According to reports, the election was boycotted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The APC also won 636 councillorship seats out of the 645 wards in the state.

Governor Rochas Okorocha has commended the commission for the successful conduct of the polls.

