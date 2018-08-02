APC undeterred as Saraki, Ahmed return to PDP – Oshiomhole

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole said nobody in the party is surprised about the defection of both the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

He disclosed this after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The national chairman said that they stayed longer than the party members speculated they would.

Oshiomhole who described the current situation as tempting, said he has faced similar

situations in his state in the past, and explained that the beauty of democracy is that whether big or small, it is one man one vote, on election day.

Both Saraki and his state governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed on Tuesday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party, the party they dumped in 2014.

