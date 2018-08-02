Home News APC undeterred as Saraki, Ahmed return to PDP – Oshiomhole
APC undeterred as Saraki, Ahmed return to PDP – Oshiomhole
APC undeterred as Saraki, Ahmed return to PDP – Oshiomhole

APC undeterred as Saraki, Ahmed return to PDP – Oshiomhole

Governor Tambuwal formally defects to PDP

APC National Publicity Secretary resigns from the party's position

Police in Adamawa stalls peaceful protest by CAN over spate of insecurity

Politicians from 23 LGAs in Sokoto hold solidarity rally for Governor Tambuwal

New commander takes over Operation Lafiya Dole

Image result for APC undeterred as Saraki, Ahmed return to PDP - OshiomholeThe  national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole said nobody in the party is surprised about the defection of both the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

He disclosed this after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The national chairman said that they stayed longer than the party members speculated they would.

Oshiomhole who described the current situation as tempting, said he has faced similar
situations in his state in the past, and explained that the beauty of democracy is that whether big or small, it is one man one vote, on election day.

Both Saraki and his state governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed on Tuesday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party, the party they dumped in 2014.

