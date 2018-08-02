Home News Appeal Court gives NASS victory over 2019 election sequence rRe-ordering
Image result for Appeal Court upturns high court ruling on election sequenceThe Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside the judgment of the Federal high court Abuja pronounced on April the 25th 2018, which voided the election sequence provision of the electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018.

The controversial provision in the said bill, sought to alter the sequence in which the presidential, governorship, the federal and state legislative houses’ elections will be conducted.

The National Assembly had later expunged the provision from the bill following the judgment of the Federal High Court

But the National Assembly filed an appeal against the Federal High Court’s judgment, insisting that despite removing the controversial provision from the bill, it had the power to alter the sequence of the polls.

