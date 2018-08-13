Home News Appeal Court halts arrest order on INEC chairman
Appeal Court halts arrest order on INEC chairman
Image result for Appeal Court halts arrest order on INEC chairmanA Court of Appeal in Abuja has halted the arrest order on chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu.

A federal high Court had last week ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest the INEC chairman and produce him in court on August 14 to face contempt charge for violating its order.

The Justice Stephen Pam-led Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had ruled that the INEC boss be arrested for refusing to appear before it for the third time.

Mahmoud is also wanted in court to defend a contempt proceeding filed by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra state Ejike Oguebego and the Legal Adviser of the state’s PDP Chuks Okoye.

