Armed bandits kidnap three persons in Sokoto

Armed bandits kidnap three persons in Sokoto

Image result for Armed bandits kidnap three persons in SokotoThree persons have been allegedly kidnapped by suspected Bandits in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto state .

Confirming the abduction to TVC News, the Sokoto state Police Spokesman, Cordelia Nwawe said information is still sketchy, but that the police have began investigation to identify the whereabout of the victims.

The victims are said to be relatives of the immediate past Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Faruk Rimawa.

Residents said the Wife and two children of the former LG boss were abducted by suspected bandits.

