Arms seizure: APC urges Nigerians to resist desperate politicians

Ahead of the 2019 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Nigerian electorate to resist desperate politicians and their political parties bent on deploying illegal, undemocratic and sinister means, including violence to manipulate elections.

“Our call comes against the backdrop of the recent seizure of a Nigerian-bound ship detained in South Africa for carrying arms and explosives. Nigerians will also recall recent arms seizures by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“This is a red-flag security agencies must note and be alert to as political activities heighten in the leadup to coming elections.

“We invite the opposition to wake up to new realities where votes count and the people’s will prevail in all elections. We also call on all well-meaning Nigerians to support ongoing progressive efforts by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to ensure that our elections are transparent, free, fair and credible.

“We call on the National Assembly to urgently do the needful by reconvening to consider and pass the 2019 election budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). We condemn any attempt to weaken INEC ahead of the 2019 election”.

