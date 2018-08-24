Army neutralizes Boko Haram terrorists, recover weapons

Troops of 151 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE, have successfully neutralized three members of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the early hours of Wednesday, during an ambush along Banki Junction- Mayanti village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to to a press statement released by the Brigadier General Director Army Public Relations,Texas Chukwu he said some of the items recovered include;

a. Three AK 47 rifle

b. 3 Magazines,

c. 32 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

d. One motorcycle

e. Two Android phones.



Texas Chukwu said efforts are on by the troops to get the other fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Share this: Tweet



