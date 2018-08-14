Aruna Quadri wins 2018 ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open

Nigeria’s Number 1 Aruna Qaudri at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall on sunday added another feather to his cap; winning his maiden ITTF Challenge Nigeria open title.

Quadri had to dig deep to battle to a 4-2 victory against Frenchman Antione Hachard in the men’s singles finals of the 2018 Seamaster ITTF Challenge Nigeria open.

Quadri who had failed to win the top prize in past four attempts, having already lost t2o finals finals this year showed his class in front of cheering home fans.

