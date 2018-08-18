ASUU condemns poor funding of LAUTECH

Members of the Owerri zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU have condemned the condition of learning, governance and infrastructure at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH.

They describe the poor funding of the university as pathetic, and accuse the joint owners – the Oyo and Osun State governments – of failing in their responsibilities.

Our Correspondent reports that Bamidele Ajayi’s that the union of Nigerian university teachers listed the sins of the Osun and Oyo State governments of non-payment of subventions to the university, owing workers ten months salaries, four years promotion areas and nine years earned allowances.

The ASUU zonal coordinator regrets that several visitation panel recommendations for resolving the funding crisis have not been effected by the two state governments.

The Owerri zone of ASUU wants the public to prevail on the governments of Osun and Oyo to take the training and education of LAUTECH students seriously, by properly funding the school.

