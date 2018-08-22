ASUU threatens indefinite strike

The South-South Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has threatened to mobilize its members for an indefinite strike.

Speaking at the union’s office in the University of Port-Harcourt, its officials said the move is in solidarity with the staff of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

They are joining their voices to demand for adequate funding of LAUTECH by the Osun and Oyo State Governments so as to clear 10 months of salary arrears amongst others

