Home International At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash
At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash
International
World News
0

At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash

0
0
now viewing

At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash

now playing

2019 AFCON qualification gets tougher as SA hopes to qualify ahead of Nigeria

now playing

DLO Energy Resources set to invest in Gas-To-Power projects in African regions

now playing

Trump wants Pompeo to study 'killing of farmers' in South Africa

now playing

We have no intention of stalling state capture inquiry Zuma's Lawyers

now playing

Cape Town mayor quits after settling dispute with South African opposition

At least ten people died after a bus traveling from South Africa’s Cape Town to the Eastern Cape overturned At least ten people died after a bus traveling from South Africa’s Cape Town to the Eastern Cape overturned in the early hours of Thursday morning, traffic officials said.in the early hours of Thursday morning, traffic officials said.

The accident occurred at around 2 a.m. (2400 GMT) 50 kilometers outside Beaufort West, a town in the semidesert Karoo region. Another 30 passengers were injured.

“The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle which then overturned,” said Kenny Africa, provincial traffic chief for the Western Cape.

“We are not sure if driver fatigue could have played a role.”

South Africa has a very poor road safety record despite having the continent’s most modern road network. More than 14,000 people were killed in road accidents last year, according to official statistics.

Related Posts

2019 AFCON qualification gets tougher as SA hopes to qualify ahead of Nigeria

TVCN 0

DLO Energy Resources set to invest in Gas-To-Power projects in African regions

TVCN 0

Trump wants Pompeo to study ‘killing of farmers’ in South Africa

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies