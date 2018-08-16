B/Haram, herders/farmers crises prevent LG elections in Adamawa – Commissioner

Adamawa State government has admitted that the prevailing security challenges – farmers/herders clashes, Boko Haram insurgency prevented the state Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) from conducting local government elections.

Commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Ahmad Sajoh, who disclosed this at a press briefing after the state council meeting said government would not be threatened by the seven days ultimatum issued by Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to organise and conduct local government polls.

He appealed to politicians to desist from playing politics with security issues.

According to him, ADSIEC, saddled with election affairs was overwhelmed by security reports from some local governments.

The tenure of the immediate local council chairmen in Adamawa just came to an end July this year except Madagali council chairman which tenure will come to an end by December.

