Home News Balarabe Musa bows out as PRP chairman 
Balarabe Musa bows out as PRP chairman 
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Balarabe Musa bows out as PRP chairman 

0
0
now viewing

Balarabe Musa bows out as PRP chairman 

now playing

Buhari calls for passage of gender and equal opportunity bill

who-logo1-tvcnews
now playing

WHO says Africa’s life expectancy improving

now playing

Nigeria, Germany sign MoUs on agriculture, commerce

now playing

Revitalisation of fertiliser blending plants saves Nigeria $200 million annually – Osinbajo

now playing

Buhari departs for China to attend 7th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa on Friday said he will no longer participate in active politics due to failing health and old age.

Musa told the 54th National Executive Committee Meeting of the People Redemption Party (PRP) holding in Kaduna that he has consequently opted not to seek for the post of the National Chairman of the party.

“In this regard, it is appropriate to inform members that this will be the last time that I will personally be chairing NEC as our party’s National Chairman.

“Due to declining energy and failing health, it has become necessary for me to vacate the seat for young and fresher blood.

“But not just young and fresher blood but qualitatively, demonstratively younger and fresher blood more robustly and combatively committed to all the ideals our party, the PRP has always stood for.

“I shall, however, always remain available for party assignments within the limits of my fading energy and failing health.”

Musa thanked the party members for their support and urged them to remain resolute in promoting the ideals of the party, which is centered on the emancipation of the downtrodden.

The  NEC meeting is expected to ratify the party’s news constitution, zoning formula, guidelines for candidates, among other issues.

Related Posts

Buhari calls for passage of gender and equal opportunity bill

TVCN 0
who-logo1-tvcnews

WHO says Africa’s life expectancy improving

TVCN 0

Nigeria, Germany sign MoUs on agriculture, commerce

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies