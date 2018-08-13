Barcelona refuse to rule out signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu neither confirmed nor denied reports that the club is preparing to

sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Mundo Deportivo claim Pogba, who is contracted to United until June 2021, wants to leave Old Trafford this summer because of a strained relationship with coach Jose Mourinho.

According to the Barcelona-based publication, Barca, who are in contact with Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, will be patient and try to sign the France international before the transfer window ends.

There are still 20 days left which will see which players can leave and which players can come.

The La Liga and Copa del Rey champions have made five summer signings in Arturo Vidal, Malcom, Clement Lenglet, Arthur and Moussa Wague.

Pogba, 25, wore the captain’s armband and scored in United’s Premier League season-opening 2-1 win over Leicester City at the weekend.

A World Cup winner this summer with France, Pogba did not kill speculation regarding his future when stating after Saturday’s game: “There are things that I cannot say, otherwise I will get fined.”

United paid Juventus €105 million (£89.3m) to acquire Pogba two years ago.

