Bayelsa earmarks N1.2b to tackle infant, maternal mortality

Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson, presented a cheque of N1.2b for the construction of health facilities in the one hundred and five wards at the eight council areas of the state to help end infant and maternal mortality in Bayelsa state.

He presented the cheque at the launch of the “Safe Motherhood” initiative in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Ovieteme George reports that according to a 2017 United Nations Children Fund report, Nigeria loses more women and children to childbirth than almost all the countries in the world.

The Former Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, described the “Safe Motherhood” initiative as laudable.

The Summit is the brainchild of the Bayelsa Governor’s wife Rachel Dickson. The icing on the cake was the presentation of a cheque of N1.2b for the construction of health facilities in one hundred and five wards and another cheque of N100m for monthly stipends of N3,000 to each pregnant women.

