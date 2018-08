Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson has charged the new commandant of the Nigerian Security And Civil Defense Corps in the state to be apolitical and professional in the discharge of her duties.Governor Dickson advised Abiaka Omanu to be professional and resist overtures and pressure from non- state of actors to compromise and destabilize the security and stability of the State.

He also pledged the support of the State Government to the actualization of the NSCDC mandate.

