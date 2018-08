Bayelsa state deputy Governor, Gboribiogha Jonah said the State Employment And Expenditure For Result programme should be extended beyond 2019 due to its positive impact on the people of the state.

Jonah made the appeal while receiving the Task Team Leader of SEEFOR, Perminder Brar in his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor and the Speaker of the House of Assembly Konbowei Benson also called for greater collaboration between the State Government and the SEEFOR.

