Bayelsa Int’l Cargo Airport will create employment – ex-APC member

Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, Timipa Orunimighe said Governor Seriake Dickson is a “silent developer” with visible projects in every sector of the state.

The rAPC State Chairman spoke to journalists after an inspection tour of the Bayelsa International Passenger and Cargo Airport.

Ovieteme George reports that the Ijaw National Academy and other model secondary schools are visible testiments to Governor Seriake Dickson’s passion to develop the education sector, a policy which stretches to accommodate infrastructure in tertiary institutions and the health sector with the Bayelsa Specialist Hospital and World Class Diagnostic Centre as twin destinations for Nigerians seeking medical attention.

The Bayelsa International Passenger And Cargo Airport is the latest project drawing media attention in the country.

The Bayelsa Chairman of the Reformed All Progressive Congress, Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe and other members of the party also called on Governor Seriake Dickson not to rest on his laurels but for more capacity building projects.

The rAPC Chairman expressed hope that the airport will open Bayelsa to the world and also create jobs for the people.

