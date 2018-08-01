Home News Benue youths protest against alleged police brutality in the state
Benue youths protest against alleged police brutality in the state
Benue youths protest against alleged police brutality in the state

Benue youths protest against alleged police brutality in the state

Youths in Benue State have stormed the streets of Makurdi to protest and condemn the alleged brutality by police in the state.

They accused the police of partisanship in the political crisis between Governor Samuel Ortom, Senator George Akume and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state

The large crowd of protesters took to the streets of the state capital bearing banners with various inscriptions to condemn the political crisis in the state and declare their support for the governor.

They have also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to urgently withdrawal the police from the Benue State House of Assembly Complex.

