Brazil border town residents drive out Venezuelan immigrants

Angry residents of Pacaraima, near Brazil’s border with Venezuela, ran riot and drove out Venezuelan immigrants after a local restaurant owner was stabbed and beaten.

The demonstrations forced hundreds of Venezuelans to flee back across the border on foot.

Residents set fire to the belongings they left behind and to tyres to block the road crossing between the two countries.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have poured over the border into Roraima state in the last few years, fleeing economic and political turmoil in their country.

The Roraima government has declared the immigration influx a social crisis and asked Brazil’s federal government to close the border.

