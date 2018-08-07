Breaking: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader

A former two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned as the Minority Leader of the 8th Senate.

Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom North West, is allegedly set to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to the All Progressives Congress(APC) on Wednesday.

According to a statement by his media aide, Jackson Udom, the resignation letter was dated August 4, 2018 and addressed to the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

The statement said: “Senator Akpabio thanked the Senate leadership, the minority leadership, all distinguished Senators, his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opportunity to lead the PDP Caucus in the last three years.

“Senator Akpabio is expected to be received into the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a rally in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.”

Recall that Akpabio met with President Muhammadu Buhari in London over the weekend, and met with a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos twice within 24 hours, a move political watchers say is meant to perfect his defection into the ruling All Progressives Congress on Wednesday.

Below is a copy of the senator’s resignation letter as Senate Minority leader.

