Nigeria’s U20 girls, the Falconets have crashed out of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals.

The girls lost 1-2 to their counterparts from Spain during an encounter for a place in the semifinals of the tournament.

It would be recalled that the Falconets edged the Spaniards in a group phase game in Papua New Guinea two years ago by 2-1, but the two –time silver medallists failed to pull off another victory against La Rojita to earn a berth in the championship last four.

