BREAKING: Security officials take over National Assembly

Armed and masked officials of the Department of State Services have blocked access into the National Assembly complex, preventing lawmakers, Staff as well as journalist from gaining access.

TVC News gathered that the security operatives arrived at the complex as early as 6.00 am. Senators Ben Murray Bruce, Biodun Olujimi and Rafiu Ibrahim are among those blocked.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, our National Assembly Correspondent said lawmakers are now allowed to gain access into the chamber, but staff and other visitors are still being prevented from gaining access.

Details later…

Share this: Tweet



