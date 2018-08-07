Home News BREAKING: Security officials take over National Assembly
Image result for BREAKING: Security officials take over National AssemblyArmed and masked officials of the Department of State Services have blocked access into the National Assembly complex, preventing lawmakers, Staff as well as journalist  from gaining access.

TVC News gathered that the security operatives arrived at the complex as early as 6.00 am. Senators Ben Murray Bruce, Biodun Olujimi and Rafiu Ibrahim are among those blocked.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, our National Assembly Correspondent said lawmakers are now allowed to gain access into the chamber, but staff and other visitors are still being prevented from gaining access.

Details later…

