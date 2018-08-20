Home Business Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed – EU minister Moscovici
Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed – EU minister Moscovici
Business
International
World News
0

Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed – EU minister Moscovici

0
0
now viewing

Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed – EU minister Moscovici

now playing

EU Brexit negotiator, Barnier urges UK to act fast

now playing

Time is running out for a Brexit deal - French government

now playing

EU Bank votes $25m for solar projects in Nigeria, 4 other countries

now playing

UK opposition seeks binding promise on post-Brexit N. Ireland border

now playing

Nigeria pulls out of African free trade summit

Britain’s vote to leave the European Union could “in theory” be reversed although there is a still a strong probability it will go ahead, said the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici on Monday.

Moscovici was replying on French radio to a question related to a move by the co-founder of fashion brand Superdry (SDRY.L) to donate a million pounds ($1.28 million) to the campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit agreement.

Asked whether the Brexit vote could be reversed, Moscovici told France Inter radio: “It is, in theory…it is up to the British themselves who have made the decision to leave, to decide ultimately if they will or not, and how they will do it.”

“The probability of Brexit is nevertheless very strong because there has been a vote of the people, a referendum…” added Moscovici.

Asked if there would definitely be a deal between Britain and the European Union regarding the terms of Brexit, Moscovici also replied: “Not necessarily.”

Related Posts

EU Brexit negotiator, Barnier urges UK to act fast

TVCN 0

Time is running out for a Brexit deal – French government

TVCN 0

EU Bank votes $25m for solar projects in Nigeria, 4 other countries

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies