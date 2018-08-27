British PM, Theresa May, to visit Nigeria, two other African countries

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, is set to visit three African countries, including Nigeria, on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the UK government, May will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, and also spend time in Lagos, where she will visit victims of modern slavery.

She is also expected to visit Kenya and South Africa as the UK seeks to invest in and work alongside African nations.

May said she will use the visit to announce further support to tackle insecurity and economic instability across Africa.

