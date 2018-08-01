Buhari elected ECOWAS Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has been elected as new chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS).

This was at the 53rd ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Lome, Togo.

In his acceptance remarks, President Buhari, who commended his colleagues for his election, noting that he did not offer himself for the post.

He however promised to deliver on peace, security, good governance and socio-economic development of the sub-region and also take the organisation to greater heights.

