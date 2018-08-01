Home News Africa Buhari elected ECOWAS Chairman
Buhari elected ECOWAS Chairman
Africa
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Buhari elected ECOWAS Chairman

0
0
now viewing

Buhari elected ECOWAS Chairman

now playing

New commander takes over Operation Lafiya Dole

now playing

Kwara PDP chairman defects to APC, insists he cannot work with Saraki

now playing

Senate President, Kwara State Governor dumps APC for PDP

now playing

CBN auctions first Chinese Yuan worth N3.6 Billion

now playing

Kwara APC rejects dissolution of party executives

President Muhammadu Buhari has been elected as new chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS).

This was at the 53rd ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Lome, Togo.

In his acceptance remarks, President Buhari, who commended his colleagues for his election, noting that he did not offer himself for the post.

He however promised to deliver on peace, security, good governance and socio-economic development of the sub-region and also take the organisation to greater heights.

Related Posts

New commander takes over Operation Lafiya Dole

TVCN 0

Kwara PDP chairman defects to APC, insists he cannot work with Saraki

TVCN 0

Senate President, Kwara State Governor dumps APC for PDP

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies