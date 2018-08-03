Buhari holds 3 hours Security meeting with Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari met with service chiefs at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting which lasted for about three hours dwelt on plans to forestall future security incidences in Zamfara, Sokoto and the Birnin-Gwarinpa axis.

A statement signed by the Public Relations officer to the Minister of Defence, Colonel Tukur Gusau, noted that Operation Sharan Daji would now be extended to reach the fringes of the Niger border.

It also said security agencies have been directed to increase patrols along the Abuja- Kaduna highway to reduce criminal activities.

Furthermore, Gusau said the Defense Minister, Mansur Dan Ali, requested for provision of more security equipment for the Armed Forces in order to sustain the tempo in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges across the country.

