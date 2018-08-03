Home News Buhari holds 3 hours Security meeting with Service Chiefs
Buhari holds 3 hours Security meeting with Service Chiefs
News
Nigeria
0

Buhari holds 3 hours Security meeting with Service Chiefs

0
0
now viewing

Buhari holds 3 hours Security meeting with Service Chiefs

now playing

Herdsmen killings: Senators call for sack of Service Chiefs

service-chiefs-ceremony-tvcnews
now playing

Insurgency : Service Chiefs arrive in Maiduguri in line with Osinbajo's order

now playing

Buhari marks 74th birthday with special military parade

Image result for Insecurity: Buhari holds 3 hours meeting with service chiefsPresident Muhammadu Buhari met with service chiefs at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting which lasted for about three hours dwelt on plans to forestall future security incidences in Zamfara, Sokoto and the Birnin-Gwarinpa axis.

A statement signed by the Public Relations officer to the Minister of Defence, Colonel Tukur Gusau, noted that Operation Sharan Daji would now be extended to reach the fringes of the Niger border.

It also said security agencies have been directed to increase patrols along the Abuja- Kaduna highway to reduce criminal activities.

Furthermore, Gusau said the Defense Minister, Mansur Dan Ali, requested for provision of more security equipment for the Armed Forces in order to sustain the tempo in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges across the country.

Related Posts

Herdsmen killings: Senators call for sack of Service Chiefs

TVCN 0
service-chiefs-ceremony-tvcnews

Insurgency : Service Chiefs arrive in Maiduguri in line with Osinbajo’s order

TVCN 3

Buhari marks 74th birthday with special military parade

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies