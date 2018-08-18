Buhari, mourn former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Ghana over the death of the former United Nations Secretary General.

Buhari, who called President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana from London, said all Nigerians and ECOWAS member countries share in the deep loss, considering the strategic influence of the former scribe in global affairs and his vision for the repositioning of the West Coast and Africa.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, describes his death as a huge loss to Africa and humanity.

Sending his condolences via his official Twitter handle @YakubDogara, the Speaker said the late Annan has etched his name on the sands of time as a true son of Africa, and a quintessential leader

