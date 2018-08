President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital after his 10-day vacation in London.

The presidential aircraft touched down Saturday evening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

A Guard of Honor was on hand to receive him. He is expected to resume work on Monday.

Before his return, Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Ghana over Annan’s death.

He said all Nigerians and ECOWAS member countries share in the deep loss.

