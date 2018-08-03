Buhari to address U.N. General Assembly Sept. 25

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, September the 25th.

Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s National Statement on the first day of the general debate.

He has been placed as the 20th speaker out of the 193 world leaders that would address the Assembly.

The theme of the general debate would be, “Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies”.

On Buhari’s first outing at the U.N. in 2015, he outlined his three cardinal agenda of security, economy and anti-corruption.

The United Nations Population Fund has organized a workshop to empower tutors of nurses and midwives from the North-East.

The UN body hopes to, with the training, reduce cases of reproductive health challenges and sexual violence.

The Boko Haram conflict has continued to pose a major security challenge in the North East, with women and young girls in the region under risk of being subjected to sexual horrors of rape, HIV infection, unwanted pregnancies and other related vices.

