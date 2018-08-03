Buruji Kashamu dares PDP, organises party rally in Abeokuta

The embattled factional Chairman of the Ogun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic party, Bayo Dayo and the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district Buruji Kashamu have organised a rally at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

The factional chairman of the party, Bayo Dayo, Senator Buruji Kashamu and two others were expelled from the party by the National working committee of the party.

But the faction in what looked like a show of strength, organized a rally at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, to unveil its aspirants for the 2019 general elections.

Speaking to journalists at the rally, the factional Chairman said the expulsion is illegal, noting that he remains the authentic Chairman of the party in the state till 2020.

