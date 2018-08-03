Home News Buruji Kashamu dares PDP, organises party rally in Abeokuta
Buruji Kashamu dares PDP, organises party rally in Abeokuta
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Buruji Kashamu dares PDP, organises party rally in Abeokuta

0
0
now viewing

Buruji Kashamu dares PDP, organises party rally in Abeokuta

now playing

Ogun residents need to be rescued from APC, says PDP chair

now playing

Ogun West PDP rejects Uche Secondus as National chairman

now playing

Ogun PDP factions trade blames on ownership of Secretariat

Kashamu Buruji-TVC
now playing

Ogun PDP crisis deepens despite dissolution order

Buruji Kashamu - TVC
now playing

Why Ogun PDP Excos' dissolution can't stand- Kashamu

Image result for Buruji Kashamu dares PDP, organises party rally in AbeokutaThe embattled factional Chairman of the Ogun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic party, Bayo Dayo and the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district Buruji Kashamu have organised a rally at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

The factional chairman of the party, Bayo Dayo, Senator Buruji Kashamu and two others were expelled from the party by the National working committee of the party.

But the faction in what looked like a show of strength, organized a rally at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, to unveil its aspirants for the 2019 general elections.

Speaking to journalists at the rally, the factional Chairman said the expulsion is illegal, noting that he remains the authentic Chairman of the party in the state till 2020.

Related Posts

Ogun residents need to be rescued from APC, says PDP chair

TVCN 0

Ogun West PDP rejects Uche Secondus as National chairman

TVCN 0

Ogun PDP factions trade blames on ownership of Secretariat

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies