By-election: Buhari’s Senatorial district votes to elect new Senator

The people of Katsina northern Senatorial District are voting in a by-election to elect a new Senator for their district.

The electorate in the 1,555 polling units of the 128 political wards across twelve local government areas, are expected to vote in a new Senator after the death late Senator Mustapha Bukar.

Both the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP field-in two biological brothers as their candidates.

The Katsina Northern Senatorial district with its political headquarters in Daura, where President Muhammadu Buhari hails from.

As at the time of filing this report, there is no report of violence or irregularities across the twelve local government areas where the elections are being conducted.

