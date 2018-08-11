Home News By-election: Buhari’s Senatorial district votes to elect new Senator
By-election: Buhari’s Senatorial district votes to elect new Senator
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

By-election: Buhari’s Senatorial district votes to elect new Senator

0
0
now viewing

By-election: Buhari’s Senatorial district votes to elect new Senator

now playing

Armed bandits kidnap three persons in Sokoto

now playing

Nine killed, houses razed as rival criminal gangs clash in Benue

now playing

Police report indicts former DSS boss of 'violation of Nigerian constitution'

now playing

NFF announces new date for elections

now playing

National Assembly may reconvene next week - Deputy Speaker

Image result for By-election: Katsina north votes to elect new SenatorThe people of Katsina northern Senatorial District are voting in a by-election to elect a new Senator for their district.

The electorate in the 1,555 polling units of the 128 political wards across twelve local government areas, are expected to vote in a new Senator after the death late Senator Mustapha Bukar.

Both the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP field-in two biological brothers as their candidates.

The Katsina Northern Senatorial district with its political headquarters in Daura, where President Muhammadu Buhari hails from.

As at the time of filing this report, there is no report of violence or irregularities across the twelve local government areas where the elections are being conducted.

Related Posts

Armed bandits kidnap three persons in Sokoto

TVCN 0

Nine killed, houses razed as rival criminal gangs clash in Benue

TVCN 0

Police report indicts former DSS boss of ‘violation of Nigerian constitution’

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies