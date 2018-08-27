Home Football CAF approves Enyimba stadium for CARA Brazzaville’s clash
CAF has approved the newly renovated Enyimba International Stadium Aba for Wednesday’s Confederation Cup Group C encounter between Enyimba and Congo’s CARA Brazzaville.

The ground which has been under renovation for the past three years was inspected by CAF officials last week.

Two-time African champions, Enyimba have played their four previous home games in the competition this year at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar and Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The Peoples Elephant occupy second position in Group C and need to beat CARA Brazzaville to be guaranteed of a place in the quater-final.

The Aba giants secured a 1-0 away win against Djoliba of Mali in their last game in the competition.

They are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup

