CAF Confederation: Enyimba beats CARA Brazzaville to qualify for quarter finals
Enyimba will now face Rwanda’s Rayon Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal after a stoppage time winner by Wasiu Alalade saw them beat CARA Brazzaville of Congo to win Group C on Wednesday at the refurbished Enyimba International stadium in Aba.

Enyimba won the Group on 12 points, while CARA finished runners-up after Williamsville of Cote d’Ivoire could only manage a goalless draw in Abidjan with bottom team Djoliba of Mali.

CARA will now battle Group D winners USMA of Algeria, who beat Gor Mahia from Kenya 2-1 in their final group game earlier.

Enyimba controlled the game and created the better chances against CARA, who trounced them 3-0 in Brazzaville in the reverse fixture.

However, the brilliance of goalkeeper and skipper Chancel Massa as well as some poor finishing combined to deny Enyimba the advantage they desperately needed.

Skipper Mfon Udoh was the soul of the attacking forays of Enyimba but he was severally denied by goalkeeper Massa including early in the second half when the CARA skipper rushed out to make a point-blank save with the NPFL all-time top scorer heading for goal.

Just when the packed stadium thought this contest will end in a stalemate substitute Wasiu Alalade produced the match winner when he scrambled home a rebound from a free kick four minutes into added time.

