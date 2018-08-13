Home News Calm returns to Maiduguri airport after Soldiers’ protest
Image result for Calm returns to Maiduguri airport after Soldiers' protestCalm has been restored at the Maiduguri International airport after protesting soldiers shut the area on Sunday.

The soldiers of the Special Strike Forces in Operation Lafiya Dole were demonstrating against their posting to Marte Local Government Area in Borno state.

In a statement released on Monday, Deputy Director Public Relations of the Theatre Command operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said calm had been restored to the area.

He disclosed that the protest occurred while the command was conducting a redeployment of soldiers at the Maiduguri Airport, following a directive to review troops’ deployment in Maiduguri metropolis, to reinvigorate the security architecture of the city.

According to Colonel Nwachukwu the soldiers who had erroneously assumed the redeployment was going to negatively affect their rotation from the theatre of operation became agitated and reacted by firing into the air.

