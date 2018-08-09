Home Business CBN initiatives facilitate over 375 million dollars across value chain
CBN initiatives facilitate over 375 million dollars across value chain
Business
News
Nigeria
0

CBN initiatives facilitate over 375 million dollars across value chain

0
0
now viewing

CBN initiatives facilitate over 375 million dollars across value chain

now playing

Nigeria's external reserves fall below $47bn - CBN

now playing

CBN auctions first Chinese Yuan worth N3.6 Billion

now playing

Experts say Currency swap will boost Nigeria's reserves

now playing

MPC retains lending rate at 14%

now playing

Low currency inflow weakens naira at I & E window

The Central Bank of Nigeria and NIRSAL Plc’s initiative to de-risk agribusiness in the country has facilitated funding from commercial banks across the value chain to the tune of $375 million.

CEO of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed says the agency has also trained 700,000 farmers on good agronomic practices and financial management.

It provided high quality agricultural inputs and affordable finance to more than 500,000 smallholder farmers under three farming seasons between 2017 and 2018.

According to Abdulhameed, effective decision-making is crucial to the success of any business ventures.

Related Posts

Nigeria’s external reserves fall below $47bn – CBN

TVCN 0

CBN auctions first Chinese Yuan worth N3.6 Billion

TVCN 0

Experts say Currency swap will boost Nigeria’s reserves

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies