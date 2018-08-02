CBN injects $210m into forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria has injected $210m into the foreign exchange market to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the market.

The CBN in a statement said it offered $100m to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment, while the Small and Medium Enterprises segment will gets $55m.

Customers requesting forex for invisible such as tuition fees, medical payments and basic travel allowance were allocated the sum of $55m.

The naira continued its stability in the forex market, exchanging at an average of N360/$1 in the Bureau de Change segment of the market.

