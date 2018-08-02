Home Business CBN injects $210m into forex market
CBN injects $210m into forex market
Business
0

CBN injects $210m into forex market

0
0
now viewing

CBN injects $210m into forex market

now playing

Treasury bills worth N539.95 to mature in major markets

now playing

CBN orders increased lending to Agricultural sector

now playing

CBN woos Nigerians to Use Chinese Yuan for imports

now playing

Nigeria earns N3.2tn from PPT, royalties

now playing

CBN's intervention boosts foreign investments by 11% - NSE

Image result for CBN injects $210m into forex marketThe Central Bank of Nigeria has injected $210m into the foreign exchange market to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the market.

The CBN in a statement said it offered $100m to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment, while the Small and Medium Enterprises segment will gets $55m.

Customers requesting forex for invisible such as tuition fees, medical payments and basic travel allowance were allocated the sum of $55m.

The naira continued its stability in the forex market, exchanging at an average of N360/$1 in the Bureau de Change segment of the market.

Related Posts

Treasury bills worth N539.95 to mature in major markets

TVCN 0

CBN orders increased lending to Agricultural sector

TVCN 0

CBN woos Nigerians to Use Chinese Yuan for imports

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies