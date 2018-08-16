Home Business CBN meets manufacturers over $2.5bn deal
CBN meets manufacturers over $2.5bn deal
Business
News
Nigeria
0

CBN meets manufacturers over $2.5bn deal

0
0
now viewing

CBN meets manufacturers over $2.5bn deal

now playing

CBN to boost economy through sustainable devt

now playing

CBN reports straight decline in External Reserve

now playing

CBN injects $210m into forex market

now playing

Treasury bills worth N539.95 to mature in major markets

now playing

CBN orders increased lending to Agricultural sector

Image result for CBN meets manufacturers over $2.5bn dealThe Central Bank of Nigeria said importers will not be allowed to bring in substandard products into the country under the currency swap agreement with China.

CBN explains that measures have been put in place with regulatory agencies to check abuse of the terms of contract.

According to the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Isaac Okorafor consumers will not be allowed to collect Renminbi through banks and sell on the streets.

Okorafor says the transaction which is valued at 16 billion Remnibi that’s about $2.5billion aimed at providing local currency liquidity to Nigerian and Chinese manufacturers.

Related Posts

CBN to boost economy through sustainable devt

TVCN 0

CBN reports straight decline in External Reserve

TVCN 0

CBN injects $210m into forex market

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies