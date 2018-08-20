Home Business CBN to auction Yuan
CBN to auction Yuan
Business
News
Nigeria
0

CBN to auction Yuan

0
0
now viewing

CBN to auction Yuan

now playing

CBN initiatives facilitate over 375 million dollars across value chain

now playing

Nigeria's external reserves fall below $47bn - CBN

now playing

CBN auctions first Chinese Yuan worth N3.6 Billion

now playing

Experts say Currency swap will boost Nigeria's reserves

now playing

MPC retains lending rate at 14%

The Yuan traders say the Central Bank of Nigeria has directed lenders to submit bids for the Chinese currency in its second auction of the yuan after the agreed swap with the People’s Bank of China in May.

The Apex bank signed a $2.5 billion three-year currency swap deal with Beijing to facilitate trade between the two countries and cut reliance on the dollar.

It sold 69.86 million yuan that’s about $10.16 million in its first auction of the Chinese currency two weeks ago at a range of 49-51 naira.

Related Posts

CBN initiatives facilitate over 375 million dollars across value chain

TVCN 0

Nigeria’s external reserves fall below $47bn – CBN

TVCN 0

CBN auctions first Chinese Yuan worth N3.6 Billion

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies