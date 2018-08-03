Home Business CBN to boost economy through sustainable devt
Business
Image result for CBN to boost economy through sustainable devtThe Central Bank of Nigeria says it’s focus and determination remains on ensuring sustainable development through strategic initiatives and programmes aimed at boosting the nation’s economy.Coordinator of the Sokoto branch of the CBN, Dahiru Usman stated this while addressing stakeholders at a sensitization campaign fair in Sokoto.

He says, some of the interventions are in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing, micro, small and medium scale enterprises, power and energy as well as in the banking sector.

