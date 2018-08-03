CBN to boost economy through sustainable devt

The Central Bank of Nigeria says it’s focus and determination remains on ensuring sustainable development through strategic initiatives and programmes aimed at boosting the nation’s economy.Coordinator of the Sokoto branch of the CBN, Dahiru Usman stated this while addressing stakeholders at a sensitization campaign fair in Sokoto.

He says, some of the interventions are in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing, micro, small and medium scale enterprises, power and energy as well as in the banking sector.

Share this: Tweet



