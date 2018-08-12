CBN wants bill for exchange of professional ideas revisited

The Central Bank of Nigeria has called on the federal lawmakers to revisit the Chartered Institute of Local Government Public Administration Act of 2017, rather than establish a new law for the creation of Chartered Institute of Public Administration.

The apex bank made known its position in a memorandum submitted at a public hearing on a bill,seeking to create the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria,by the House Committee on Banking and Currency.

CBN disagrees with other stakeholders on the importance of the bill saying the exercise will amount to duplicating the law.

The proposed Institute aims to promote the exchange of professional ideas and exercise discipline in order to uphold highest ethical standard among members.

